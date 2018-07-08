Local photographer joins international non-profit council
Professional photographer Stephen Jones of studio331 photography in Rome was elected to the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) Council for 2018–2021. A non-profit, international association with more than 30,000 members, PPA is ultimately governed by its members through such council representatives.
“I’m really excited about serving our national organization in a larger capacity,” said Jones, who officially took office on July 1. “I’ve already been very active on the state level with our state association, the Georgia Professional Photographers Association.” Georgia has a total of five seats on the PPA Council and all of the five are also active members of GPPA, a separate trade organization that serves the interests of photographers in Georgia.
PPA Councilors are professional photographers who volunteer their time and service to guide and act as the voice for their state’s PPA members. Duties include discussing and voting on changes to the Bylaws and the leadership of the association – via the election of the Nominating Committee and the Board of Directors. They also play a crucial role in sharing the PPA message to existing, new and prospective PPA members in their state.
Jones is a Photographic Craftsman (Cr.Photog), Certified Professional Photographer (CPP) and a CPP Liaison with PPA. He is also currently the 2018 President of GPPA, from which he has earned a Georgia Service Degree for his work on behalf of the association. Jones earned a BFA in Photographic Design from the University of Georgia. He now works primarily as a commercial product photographer based out of Rome, where he lives with his wife and their two children.
Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association with a 150-year history. It currently helps over 30 thousand pros elevate their craft and grow their business with resources, protection, and education, all under PPA’s core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers.