Local nurse practitioner to represent Georgia in American Association of Nurse Practitioners
Local nurse practitioner Janet Ross is set to represent her counterparts on the state level for the coming year after she was elected to be Georgia’s representative to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP).
Ross began her term of office on July 1 following the Annual Membership Meeting at the American Association of Nurse Practitioners National Conference in Denver, Colorado.
AANP’s elected officers, professional staff and more than 88,000 members are united by the vision of high-quality healthcare services for all by the patient’s provider of choice.
As AANP Georgia State Representative, Ross joins a distinguished list of nurse practitioner leaders who are committed to raising awareness of the exceptional care NPs provide and advocating for legislation that improves patients’ access to that care.
Ross continues a career in the healthcare field that spans over 35 years. She serves as a nurse practitioner at Redmond’s office in Cedartown.
She graduated from Valdosta State College with her bachelor’s degree in nursing. When her son went off to college, she went back to Kennesaw State University for her Masters in Nursing as a nurse practitioner.
Ross has worked in many areas of heat care including a stint along the way through nursing school as an EMT. She served in the United States Air Force as an officer in the Nurse Corps. She has worked in the hospital setting in all areas with the exception of the operating room and has worked in correctional and occupational health.
Ross and her husband, Russell, moved to Polk County almost 20 years ago. She has one adult son, Jeremy. He and his wife blessed them with a granddaughter a little over a year ago.