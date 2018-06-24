Local banks’ vice presidents earn graduate degrees from Louisiana State University
Vice President with Heritage First Bank Jarrod Floyd and Vice President with Greater Community Bank Daniel West were among the 185 bankers receiving their diplomas from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University on June 1, 2018.
This three-year program provides courses covering all aspects of banking, economics and related subjects. Students traveled from twenty-two states and Mexico to participate in this session.
Sponsored by 15 southern state bankers’ associations in cooperation with the Division of Continuing Education at LSU, the banking school requires attendance on campus for three years, with extensive bank study assignments between sessions. The faculty consists of bankers, business and professional leaders and educators from all parts of the United States. During their three summer sessions at the Graduate School of Banking, students receive 180 hours of classroom instruction, planned evening study and final examinations at the end of each session.