Local attorney congratulated by state bar
Scott M. Smith received the following accolade from the President Brian D. Smith of the State Bar of Georgia:
“On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express congratulations to attorney Scott M. Smith, partner with McRae Smith Peek Harman & Monroe LLP in Rome, on receiving a 2018 Heart of the Community award, presented by Rome’s Heart of the Community Foundation.”
Along with his six fellow recipients, Mr. Smith is well deserving of this recognition. His many areas of community involvement include active service with the Boys & Girls Club, Mercy Senior Care, Tri for Kids Fundraiser, First Baptist Church, the Development Authority, board of the Rome Chamber of Commerce and the Seven Hills Rotary Club.
We salute our colleague Scott Smith on receiving this prestigious honor and add our appreciation for his many contributions to public and professional service.