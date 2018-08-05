Lila Guerra joins Personnel Staffing Inc. Rome
Personnel Staffing Inc. (PSI) is pleased to announce recent hire Lila Guerra as an Account Executive at their Rome location.
Guerra has resided in Rome for over 20 years and comes to PSI with an Associate’s Degree from Rio Grande Bible Institute and a certificate as a Global Career Development Facilitator from the Georgia Department of Labor. A former Chair of the Latin American Center of Northwest Georgia and the Executive Director of Grassroots Empowerment Alliance of Rome (GEAR), Guerra has worked in the recruitment and marketing field for over 17 years.
Guerra’s role at PSI will focus on new staffing business with clients who see a need to partner with a professional staffing agency in the Rome and Floyd County area. In the near future she will also assist the company’s Cartersville branch with developing new staffing partnerships in Bartow County and surrounding areas.
“I am excited about the opportunity to work with Personnel Staffing in assuring we continue to enhance our presence, relationship and reputation with the local companies and agencies within the community. My goal is to bring my energy and dedication to better our alliances and job outcomes in our surrounding areas,” Guerra said.
Personnel Staffing Inc. is a certified, woman-owned, full-service staffing agency, operating 12 branch locations including Rome. PSI has provided staffing services since 1981 and specializes in light industrial, clerical, direct hire, payroll and onsite staffing management. Businesses are invited to contact Lila Guerra for all their staffing needs.
Local job seekers may contact Recruiter Pilar Holder for opportunities at Personnel Staffing Inc. Rome, 2811 Martha Berry Highway, or by calling 706-844-9235 or visiting www.personnelstaffing.com.