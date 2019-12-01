The Lewis Chemical Company of Rome has announced the promotions of Trevor Spinks to Production Manager, Brandon White to Assistant Production Manager and Robert Evans to Production Supervisor.
Spinks started with The Lewis Chemical Company in 2015 as a production operator. Within two years he demonstrated excellence in all critical aspects of chemical batch manufacturing and was promoted to Production Supervisor leading a team of day shift operators. With two years of supervisory excellence, Spinks has proven the knowledge and leadership qualities necessary for success as the company’s new Production Manager.
“I have grown as a person here at the company and believe we have a great group of people to grow together and better ourselves as a whole,” said Spinks. “Our production motto is ‘Teamwork makes the Dreamwork.’”
White started his production career in 1998 with Mohawk Industries where his experience included creeler, operator, and forklift driver. Before joining Lewis Chemical in 2015, he gained additional production experience with Dayton Steel and Mount Vernon Mills. In his four years with Lewis Chemical, White has served in Shipping & Receiving and most recently in Production, where he was promoted to Supervisor in 2017 and now Assistant Production Manager this year.
Evans came to The Lewis Chemical Company in 2014 as a production operator after four years with Paper Recovery of Rome. He has built great rapport with his colleagues and is more than ready to be a very successful day shift supervisor.
“As The Lewis Chemical Company continues to expand its product and service offering in the national specialty chemicals space, our customers rightly expect ever improving quality in terms of product specification and lead times. Leadership from experienced operators like Spinks, Brandon, and Robert will only strengthen an already high performing team. Congratulations to them on this great personal accomplishment and professional advancement,” said company president Ballard Betz.