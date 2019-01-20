MSP Attorneys is pleased to announce the election of Lee Niedrach as Partner at the firm as of January 1, 2019.
Niedrach’s practice focuses heavily on litigation, and he advises clients on a wide range of disputes from personal injury to complex contract disputes to domestic relations. He routinely handles cases all the way from seeking efficient resolution at the negotiation phase through trial and, when necessary, the appellate court level.
Niedrach’s client-focused mentality has resulted in numerous five- and six-figure settlements for injured victims. He holds an AV Preeminent Peer Review rating by Martindale-Hubbell.
Niedrach is a “double dawg,” having earned both his undergraduate and law degree at the University of Georgia. Niedrach was a summer associate at MSP during law school and after graduating joined as a full-time associate in 2012.
Niedrach is a graduate of Leadership Rome, Class XXXIV, and was chosen as one of Rome Life’s 2017 “20 under 40.”
Lee is an avid volunteer with several non-profits in Rome and regularly serves in leadership roles in organizations such as the Family Resource Center and the Hospitality House for Women. He and his wife, Christine, enjoy hiking, traveling and exotic food.