Mary Miller of Mary Miller State Farm, 1340 Chattahoochee Drive in Rockmart, GA., announces the addition of Ken Greene, RN, LUTCF as its new Life, Health, Annuity and CD Product Specialist.
This newly created position will provide clients with an additional level of service. Greene is the first point of contact for callers as well as visitors. He is crucial to the successful daily operations of the office by providing outstanding client service.
“We are thrilled to have Ken as our newest team member," said Miller. "His experience includes more than 30 years in the insurance industry. Ken has a unique ability to assist clients in protecting their loved ones with insurance and financial products that are specifically tailored to their needs."
Born and raised in SW Georgia, Ken is a graduate of Albany High School, attended Georgia Southwestern State University and graduated from Darton State College with a degree in Nursing. He is also a graduate of The American College of Financial Services, holding the Life Underwriters Training Council Fellow designation.
Ken is a member of Rockmart First United Methodist Church and enjoys volunteering with various community organizations such as Helping Hands Food Pantry, Operation Paperback and fundraising for St. Jude’s Children Hospital. When not working, he is an avid Pickleball player and past Ambassador for the United States Pickleball Association. He is a voracious reader and novice photographer. Weather permitting, you can find him outdoors hunting or fishing.