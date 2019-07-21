Kelly Mauney Madden recently joined the team at Reese and Smallwood Real Estate as a realtor.
Madden has spent more than three decades of her life in Rome and is proud to be associated with Reese and Smallwood. She joins the top-producing office with more than 25 years of experience in corporate marketing, public relations and graphic design. After 25 years of dreaming about becoming a realtor and helping families find a perfect home, Madden finally pursued the dream and completed her courses in early 2019.
With her passion of and experience with tourism and recreation in Rome, Madden specializes in helping families that are relocating from other areas to Rome and Floyd County.
Madden holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations from Shorter College and a real estate license from the Georgia Real Estate Commission. She is a member of the Greater Rome Board of Realtors and the Georgia Association of Realtors.
Madden and her husband, James, have three children, T.J., Miley and Ben. She and her family are active members of HBC Rome and reside in Lindale.