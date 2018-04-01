Kelly Boswell joins Greater Community Bank
Kelly Boswell has been named Deposit Operations Manager joining Greater Community Bank in its twenty second year of operation. Her primary responsibilities consist of managing the bank’ deposit platform including mobile banking, internet banking, and wire transfers. In addition, she will be the Information Security Office for the bank.
Boswell brings with her 15 years of experience in the banking industry and has held the positions of Branch Operations Administrator, Assistant BSA/AML, and most recently held the position of Vice President & Deposit Operations Manager at another local financial institution.
David J. Lance, president and CEO of Greater Community Bank, stated, “We are thankful to have Kelly join our team. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge in operations and her role as Information Security Officer is more and more important in today’s financial climate. We are excited about the depth Kelly will bring to the Operations Department of the bank.”
In addition to her work at Greater Community Bank, Boswell enjoys refinishing antique furniture and spending time with her three children. She has completed certificate training with both the American Bankers Association (ABA) and the Georgia Bankers Association (GBA).