River City Bank is proud to announce that Jonathan Jones has joined the bank as vice president and senior credit administrator.
In his role as senior credit administrator, Jones will be responsible for overseeing and maintaining the bank’s underwriting quality for the consumer and commercial lines of business. He will also have oversight of all credit related risk management functions.
Jones brings 17 years of valuable banking experience in the areas of credit analysis, loan review, commercial lending, special assets and credit administration. Most recently he was affiliated with Signature Bank of Georgia, where he held the position of group vice president and senior credit officer.
“Jonathan has undertaken an increasingly influential and leadership role within our Credit Administration Department,” said River City President and CEO Jamie Tallent. “His hiring is both tactical and strategic as it relates to both our short- and long-range planning. Jonathan’s extensive credit experience and risk management skills made him the ideal candidate for River City Bank and will provide added bench strength to our organization.”
Jones received his BBA in finance and his MBA in finance/real estate from Kennesaw State University. He lives in Jasper, where he enjoys coaching youth basketball. He also loves to travel and play golf.
River City Bank, founded in 2006, is a full-service commercial bank located at 228 North Second Ave. Visit rivercitybankonline.com for more information.