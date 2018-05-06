Jim Hinton recognized by Parking Association of Georgia
The City of Rome Offices of Downtown Development and Parking are proud to announce that parking staff member Jim Hinton was awarded Parking Staff Member of the Year at the annual Parking Association of Georgia Conference in Augusta.
“Jim exemplifies amazing customer service while working in the parking decks, patrolling the downtown area and working community events,” said Parking Services Manager Becky Smyth. “He is a very important part of the Parking Service Office.”
Throughout his nine years with the City of Rome, Hinton has attended training regularly and despite the overwhelming workload, he consistently finds ways to help his co-workers in and out of the office. Hinton can often be found assisting the street cleaning team by picking up trash around the downtown area and assisting the enforcement officer by helping to ease his workload. His willingness to assist others and his commitment to the City of Rome is unequaled.
“We are thrilled for Jim to receive this award,” said Downtown Development Director Amanda Carter. “He is a wonderful asset to the Parking Office and downtown.” Hinton is respected for what he does for the city, as well as his service for our country. He enlisted into the US Navy in 1968, and after his retirement in 1984, he enrolled at the University of Oklahoma. Upon graduation, he began work at Sears, then he found his career with the City of Rome Parking Service. Jim Hinton is a valued member of the team at the City of Rome Parking Services.
For any questions regarding the recognition contact Parking Services Manager Becky Smyth at 706-236-4458 or parking@romega.us.