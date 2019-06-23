The Board of Directors of Greater Community Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Wendy Huckaby to Vice President, Compliance Officer.
Ms. Huckaby joined the bank in 2014 as compliance officer. She plays a crucial role in the oversight of the bank’s compliance and BSA programs, internal audit and risk management.
“I am thankful for the opportunities I’ve been afforded at Great Community Bank and look forward to contributing to the bank’s continued success,” said Huckaby.
“Wendy has vast knowledge and in-depth experience in compliance and risk management,” said President and CEO David Lance. “She has shown a true dedication to the bank and we are extremely happy to award her with this promotion.”
Huckaby, a native of Rome, graduated from Converse College with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology. She is a member of Rome Noon Optimist Club and Hollywood Baptist Church, where she teaches preschool Sunday School and AWANA. She and her husband, Gary, have been married for 23 years and have two children, Kiah and Kelsie Grace.