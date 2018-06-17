Hatton picked to lead Shorter’s Enrollment Management Division
Shorter University is pleased to announce the selection of Karl Hatton to lead the university’s Enrollment Management Division. He will begin serving as Shorter’s Vice President for Enrollment Management on June 25.
Hatton comes to Shorter from Greenville University, a Christian university in Illinois, where he has served as Dean of Admissions since 2015. There, he provided leadership for multiple departments including those dealing with traditional undergraduate admissions, undergraduate teacher education partnerships, the online Master of Education program and marketing and communications.
“Karl Hatton’s experience in enrollment has well prepared him to lead our Enrollment Management efforts,” said Shorter University President Don Dowless. “He has a keen understanding of best practices in the areas of admissions and marketing and also a deep commitment to Christ-centered higher education. Equally important is his heart for honoring the Lord Jesus Christ in all he does, and we look forward to welcoming him into the Shorter family. He will be joining other highly dedicated enrollment professionals here.”
Hatton previously served as the chief enrollment officer at MacMurray College and Dean of Students and Enrollment Management at Mid-Continent University. An ordained minister, he has served in the roles of pastor and youth pastor for churches in Kentucky.
“I came out of full-time ministry because I found my ministry in higher education in general and in enrollment specifically,” Hatton said. “The opportunity to continue serving a school that upholds Christian values is wonderful. I’ve been blessed to have that at Greenville, and coming to meet Dr. Dowless and the other people at Shorter confirmed that it is a great place. I know the value of education, but I am passionate about Christian higher education. I am excited about being part of the team at Shorter, and my family and I are looking forward to this opportunity.”
A Kentucky native, Hatton graduated from Mid-Continent University with the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management. He earned the Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership from Campbellsville University. He is a member of the Association for Christian Schools International, the National Association for College Admissions Counseling and the North American Coalition for Christian Admissions Professionals.
Hatton and his wife Lynn have been married for 21 years. They have four children: Preston, 19, a sophomore at Eastern Kentucky University; Madalynn, 18, a freshman at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville; Emma, 14, who will be in eighth grade; and Lyla, 11, who will be in fifth grade.