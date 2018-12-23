Blonde on Broad recently announced the addition of Shana Harrison to their salon team.
Harrison is a barber and cosmetologist specializing in men’s haircuts as well as women’s specialty color and haircuts.
Harrison started her career at 19 as a salon assistant and has spent the last 20 years honing her skills as a stylist. After barber school and several years in the barber shop refining men’s hair cutting techniques, she moved onto the salon scene to expand her color knowledge.
Several years later, Harrison relocated to Tennessee to train as a cutting specialist. She brought that experience to Madison, Mississippi, in 2010, joining the team at Static Salon. It was there that she found a passion for salon education and started her training to become a salon educator. She served as the Artistic Director and Education Coordinator of Static for four years.
With almost eight years spent traveling the country as a National Color Educator for John Paul Mitchell Systems, Harrison brings a passion for beautiful, healthy hair color and classic cutting to her chair. She is always exploring new education opportunities to expand her own skill set and enjoys being a mentor to her team members. As a traveling stylist, she maintains a client base in Mississippi and Georgia.
Harrison relocated to Cedartown with her husband Bill and their two children in August 2018.
She is currently accepting new guests at Blonde on Broad, 217 Broad St.