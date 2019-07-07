Kim Carden was born and raised right here in Rome and is a proud graduate of Pepperell High School.
She comes to Hardy with experience working as a paralegal, but you may know her best as the owner of the Cutting Crew Hair Salon since 2000.
For over 20 years she has earned the respect and trust of many clients with outstanding and professional customer service. She feels the success she has had as an entrepreneur is a direct result of the strong relationships she has made through the salon.
Kim received her Realtor’s license in 2017 and is a member of the Greater Rome Board of Realtors, the Georgia Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. She is also the proud mother of her two teenagers, Ridge and Lauren Carden.