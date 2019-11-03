Greater Community Bank is pleased to welcome Cartersville native Beth Tilley to its Board of Directors.
Tilley serves as President of Tilley Properties, Inc., a real estate management company with a focus in industrial and commercial development, management and leasing.
“We are excited to have Beth join our team as we enter the Bank’s newest market,” said President and CEO David J. Lance. “As a native of Cartersville with numerous years of leadership experience, we are eager to have Beth’s unique perspective on future endeavors for our Bank.”
A graduate of Kennesaw State University, Tilley plays an active role in numerous local organizations including the Cartersville-Bartow County Joint Development Authority and Development Authority of Cartersville.
Tilley is a graduate of Leadership Bartow, a member the Bartow County Rotary Club, a founding Board member of North Metro Technical College, and a member of the President’s Workforce Advisory Council for Chattahoochee Technical College.
Tilley resides in Cartersville with her husband, Greg. Their daughter, Liza, is a senior at Darlington School. She and her family are active members of Sam Jones United Methodist Church in Cartersville.