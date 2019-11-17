The Board of Directors of Greater Community Bank is pleased to welcome Dereck Roberts as Information Technology Manager.
Mr. Roberts joins the Bank with over 15 years of experience in Information Technology. An organized and highly motivated professional, he demonstrates the ability to direct complex projects from concept to fully operational status. “I have enjoyed working with an extraordinary team of bankers in a challenging position where I can utilize my experience and skills,” said Roberts.
Roberts holds a Networking Specialist, Associate of Applied Science and an Electronics Technology diploma from Georgia Northwestern Technical College. He is a Certified Meraki Network Operator and holds a Low Voltage Contractors License.
“We understand the world’s most tech-savvy generation is all grown up, and they demand smarter, faster, and easier experiences — especially when it comes to their money,” said Greater Community Bank President and CEO David Lance. “Dereck’s expertise in the ever-changing technology field will help our Bank continue to meet customers’ current and future expectations.”
Mr. Roberts has been involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over 17 years. He has served on the Technology Advisory Board for Georgia Northwestern Technical College for over 4 years. Mr. Roberts resides in Rome, Georgia with his wife, Jana, and has two grown sons. He is a member of Sherwood Baptist Church.