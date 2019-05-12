The Board of Directors of Greater Community Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Kristy S. Brown to Vice President of Retail Banking.
Brown joined the Bank in 2013 as marketing director and in 2017 assumed the role of director of retail banking.
“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given. It’s an honor to work with the GCB team and to contribute to the growth and success of the bank,” said Brown.
“Kristy strives to exceed the expectations of both customers and coworkers alike,” said David Lance, President and CEO of Greater Community Bank. “She has shown true dedication, and we are extremely happy to award her with this promotion.”
Brown has always been passionate about serving the communities in which she lives and works. Throughout her career, she has served on numerous boards for civic and philanthropic organizations within the region. She is currently serving as Chair-Elect for the Heart of the Community Foundation and as Chairman of the Calhoun-Gordon Community Foundation. She is a member of the Board of Directors for the Miss Rome Scholarship Pageant, the Voluntary Action Center and a committee member for Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars.
Brown resides in Calhoun and is a member of the Calhoun First United Methodist Church. She has one son, Chase Brown.