GCB names McEntyre as Director
Greater Community Bank is pleased to welcome Donna E. McEntyre of Calhoun to its Board of Directors.
McEntyre joins the bank during its twenty-second year of operation. “Ms. McEntyre has made substantial contributions to Greater Community Bank, serving as a key member of the bank’s Executive Management team and playing a crucial role in the bank’s overall success,” said President and CEO David J. Lance. “We are honored to have Donna join our Board of Directors and we are eager to see our bank’s presence in Gordon County continue to expand”.
McEntyre joined Greater Community Bank in October 2010 and opened the Calhoun branch location in May 2011. She has served in the roles of Chief Operating Officer and City President (Calhoun), Senior Vice President, Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary, as well as a Commercial Lending Officer for the Bank.
McEntyre has an established 18-year career in the banking industry and 23 years of experience in small business ownership and operations. She is a graduate of both Dalton State College and the ABA School of Marketing and Management.
She is a founding Board Member of the Calhoun/Gordon Community Foundation and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Gordon County Development Authority, Floyd/Gordon Joint Development Authority and the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia.
In the past, McEntyre has served on the Gordon Hospital Cancer Initiative Committee, Gordon Hospital Foundation Board and the Dalton State College Industry Advisory Board, as well as serving as Board Chairman of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
McEntyre is a life-long resident of Calhoun, where she resides with her husband, Randy. Their son, Zach, is a partner with King & Spalding, based in Atlanta.