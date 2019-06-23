The Board of Directors of Greater Community Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Paula Jasper to Vice President, Retail Lending and Deposits.
Jasper has been with the bank for 21 years and is one of its most tenured employees. She has served as head teller, customer service supervisor, branch manager, personal banker and consumer lender. “I am proud to have been an employee of Greater Community Bank for over two decades,” said Jasper. “though the financial industry has changed over the years, the mission of our bank, to provide superlative community banking services, has remained the same.”
“Employees that faithfully serve at one institution for as long as Paula, hold a wealth of knowledge. She serves as a mentor for younger bankers and is a ‘go-to’ person on almost any subject,” said President and CEO David Lance. “We are pleased to recognize her efforts and dedication.”
After serving in the United States Navy, Jasper began her banking career at Nation’s Bank in 1994 as a part-time teller, then moved to AmSouth as a full-time head teller before joining Greater Rome Bank.
Jasper has served as a Greater Rome Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, earning the title Ambassador of the Quarter, and a board member and treasurer for Building Positive Families. She participates in several local community and school events and serves on the Appalachian Housing Board.
A resident of Rome, Jasper has two adult children. She is a member of Metropolitan United Methodist Church, where she serves as pianist and music coordinator for four choirs and cooks breakfast for the Metro Kids, a community outreach program for youth.