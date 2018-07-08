Garner reappointment to state council
President of the State Bar of Georgia Kenneth B. Hodges III released the following statement:
“On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express congratulations to C. Andrew Garner III of McRae, Smith, Peek, Harman & Monroe LLP in Rome on his recent reappointment by Gov. Nathan Deal to the Georgia Circuit Public Defender Supervisory Council.
All Georgians will benefit from Mr. Garner’s continued service on the council, which works to ensure that clients whose cause has been entrusted to a circuit public defender receives zealous, adequate, effective, timely and ethical legal representation, consistent with the constitutional guarantees of all Americans.
With his acceptance of this reappointment, Mr. Garner demonstrates his ongoing commitment to serving the public and the justice system. We wish him well as he continues to fulfill this important responsibility.”