FCSO promotes pair of deputies
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the promotion of Deputy Anna Banks. After 13 years of dedicated service, Deputy Banks is being promoted to the rank of Corporal.
Corporal Banks represents the Sheriff’s Office as CHAMPS Coordinator. She is a graduate of Armuchee High School and recently obtained her Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Columbia Southern University.
She began her employment with the Sheriff’s Office in 2005 as a receptionist and since that time has worked in various capacities within the department, eventually obtaining the rank of Jail Officer, Deputy Sheriff, Senior Deputy and now Corporal.
Anna is an active part of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Youth Initiative and coordinates our annual Cops for Kids Softball Fundraiser for special needs children and participates with our Sheriff Santa for Seniors.
The Sheriff’s Office is also pleased to announce the promotion of Sr. Deputy Ron Morris. After 29 years of dedicated service, Sr. Deputy Morris is being promoted to the rank of Sergeant.
Ron is noted as being an “exceptional employee who goes beyond his duties each day.” Morris is noted as performing every aspect of his job “exceptionally well” and that he is a “great addition” to the Jail Operations Division. Ronald K. Morris Sr. was nominated for Mason of The Year for his outstanding love and dedication February 2014.
He has served Lindale Lodge #455 in every capacity for over 26 years. He has served as Worshipful Master three times, in 1997, 2005, and again in 2012. He is a true believer in brotherly love and is always the first to show up when someone is sick or in need. You can always depend on Sergeant Ron Morris. He also volunteers at all of the CHIPS events.
Morris is an active member of 7 Hills Daylight Lodge #751, where he is currently serving as Senior Deacon. Morris is also a member of the Johnny Agan Chapter 15 of The Traveling Men Motorcycle Club, where he was elected as Road Captain.
Morris is also very active in the community. He has worked for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office for 29 years, where he formerly served as Corporal in the Sex Offender unit and supervises the drug and alcohol program CHAMPS. He is a member of Lindale First Baptist Church. He also serves on many community organizations, including as President of Floyd Against Drugs, serving on the Salvation Army Advisory Board, the Child Abuse Protocol Committee, the Sexual Assault Advisory Board, the Bob Richards RYDC Advisory Board, the Truancy Treatment Review Board and the Commission on Children and Youth. Morris is a loving father, a good Christian and a true Mason.
Ron unselfishly volunteers himself to be available outside the parameters of his normal work duties with a strong commitment to assist in the goals and objectives of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. Sergeant Morris has been employed with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office since June 4, 1989.