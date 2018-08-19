Edward Jones announces new Financial Advisor for Rome
The Rome office of Edward Jones has announced the addition of Michael Troxell as a financial advisor.
“We’re very proud to have Michael Troxell represent us in Rome,” said Jim Weddle, the firm’s managing partner. “The people of this community have grown to rely on our firm for their investment needs, and I am confident Michael will continue our outstanding tradition by providing one-on-one service.”
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and through its affiliates in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 16,000-plus financial advisors serve more than seven million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. Visit the firm’s website at www.edwardjones.com and its recruiting website at www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.