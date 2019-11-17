Dan Carlton has joined the Toles, Temple & Wright real estate team.
With more than 25 years of commercial and residential appraisal and real estate brokerage experience, Dan brings a wide variety of real estate expertise to the company.
He is a native of Rockmart, residing there for 28 years. After leaving Rockmart, Dan lived in Aspen, Colorado, Hilton Head, South Carolina and Atlanta where he became a Real Estate Broker and Appraiser.
In 1996, Carlton moved to Rome to pursue his real estate career. Here he met his future wife, Misty Phillips and Dan knew he finally found his permanent home. Together, Dan and Misty began operating an appraisal company.
Carlton is an accomplished author, recently receiving 2nd place in the Georgia Children’s Book Author of the Year Category for “Ollie and the Wise Old Owl”. Dan, Misty and his 2 children, Katie and Callie, attend First Presbyterian Church. He is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Georgia Association of Realtors and Rome Board of Realtors.