Carroll Joins Harbin Clinic Family Medicine
Taking a few extra minutes to dig deeper into someone’s family medical history can bring about a wealth of change for their future.
This is something Dr. John-Scott Carroll knows well, and it flourishes within his philosophy as a Family Medicine physician. He experienced firsthand the positive effects of not rushing through an appointment with a patient during his residency.
“I had a patient in his late 20s who suffered from high blood pressure,” explains Dr. Carroll. “He’d seen several other residents who’d just prescribed him medication, but I spent a little extra time taking his family history. I learned almost every one of his family members also had high blood pressure and his grandparents died of heart disease.”
Then Carroll explained what having high blood pressure meant for the young man, the effects of not controlling it and helped him explore some lifestyle changes he could make to improve his health.
“I remember him saying ‘Nobody has ever explained this to me,’” says Carroll. “But it’s important we don’t tell people they need to modify their lives or take medication. We need to explain to them why it’s necessary and put it in a way they understand.”
Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Rome welcomes Carroll to the team of physicians who care completely for families.
“We’re very happy to have Dr. Carroll join us,” says Dr. Fernando Molina. “He’s a wonderful doctor who truly cares about helping people achieve their best health, so he’s a fantastic fit for our practice.”
“Everyone we’ve met at Harbin Clinic has been so welcoming, it’s like joining a family,” says Carroll. “From observing how everyone interacts with one another and with patients, I feel like I belong here.”
Carroll, his wife and their 2-year-old son Grant enjoy spending time outdoors, hiking, exploring and travelling.
A huge sports fan, Carroll says he can’t get enough of college football, basketball and baseball, and is an avid golfer. A skilled woodworker, Carroll also enjoys delving into do-it-yourself projects and builds furniture.
Carroll received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Ross University in Portsmouth, Dominica. He completed his residency in Family Medicine at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria in Peoria, Illinois. Carroll is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.