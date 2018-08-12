Brown receives Adult Crime Tactics Specialist Certification
Greater Community Bank Director of Retail Banking Kristy S. Brown has earned certification as an Adult Crime Tactics (ACT) Specialist through the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Aging Services. Credentials are awarded to ACT trained professionals who are mandated by state law to report the suspected abuse, neglect and exploitation of vulnerable adults.
“Unfortunately, elder abuse cases are soaring in Georgia and it’s a problem that we must take seriously,” said Brown. “I was alarmed at the actual number of cases that are currently open in North Georgia.”
The ACT Specialist Certification curriculum includes Georgia laws, types and indicators of abuse, neglect and exploitation, financial crimes targeting older adults and adults with disabilities, undue influence, power of attorney, guardianship, conservatorship, investigations, suspicious death, human trafficking and crimes in facilities.
Workers in public safety, criminal justice, social services, healthcare, financial services and related fields learn to easily recognize and report signs of abuse against at-risk adults and strengthen prevention techniques. Certified professionals comprise a statewide ACT Specialist team that promotes community awareness.
The certification is administered by the Forensic Special Initiatives Unit (FSIU) of the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Aging Services in collaboration with the Administrative Office of the Courts of Georgia, The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, the Georgia Police Academy, the Georgia Sheriff’s Association Inc., The Institute of Judicial Continuing Education and the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia.
