The Blue Ridge Area Health Education Center (AHEC) Board of Directors and staff welcomed their new Executive Director, Caroline Aultman to the organization. Aultman will lead Blue Ridge AHEC’s Northwest Georgia region efforts to increase access to healthcare for rural and underserved populations. Blue Ridge AHEC celebrated its 20th year of service to the 20-county region in May 2018.
Aultman earned a Bachelor of Industrial & Systems Engineering from Georgia Tech as well as a Master of Health Administration and an MBA from Georgia State University. Her career in healthcare management includes 20 years with WellStar Health System, where she most recently served as the Executive Director of Strategic Planning and Business Development, and six years in consulting, providing services for hospitals, physicians and nonprofits.
“I am humbled to be chosen for this role and very grateful to have the opportunity to lead this organization into its next phase,” Aultman said. “Blue Ridge AHEC serves a vital role in Northwest Georgia, through the recruitment, training, and retention of quality health professionals, and I am dedicated to the mission of increasing the supply, distribution and education of these resources across our 20-county region.”
Aultman has deep roots in Floyd County, where Blue Ridge AHEC is headquartered, but her relationships extend throughout northwest Georgia. She is a graduate of the Regional Leadership Institute, a member of the Georgia Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives and has served on the President’s National Advisory Board at Georgia Tech, where she was elected class president for three years as an undergraduate.