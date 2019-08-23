Dr. Jarrad Barber recently joined the Hand Center at Harbin Clinic Orthopedics where he will work closely with Dr. Stephen Klasson and a team of medical experts who are focused on the health of hands and upper extremities.
“Dr. Barber is a fellowship-trained hand and upper-extremity orthopedic surgeon and is a welcome addition to our practice,” says Dr. Klasson. “I’m looking forward to his joining the hand specialists at Harbin Clinic Orthopedics so we can further expand our ability to provide excellent treatment to the people of Northwest Georgia with hand and upper extremity conditions.”
While hands are his focus, Dr. Barber diagnoses and treats conditions of the entire musculoskeletal system. Dr. Barber determines the line of care, whether it be surgical or non-surgical, and works to educate his patients on the course of treatment.
“My role in helping people manage their health is in the diagnosis, in the education process, and in the shared decision-making approach in taking care of their needs,” he points out. “It’s very important to effectively communicate with patients so that they understand what is going on with their body as well as what can be done surgically and non-surgically to improve their health.”
Once his patients understand the “why” and “how” of their treatment, Dr. Barber says they can reap the full benefits of the healing process.
“We may take our bodies for granted until something happens to them, but being able to help someone get their life back is why I wanted to become a hand surgeon.”
Dr. Barber credits his father’s medical career for piquing his interest in medicine.
“My dad was a physician for 35 years, and as long as I can remember, he had a real impact on the people of our community,” recalls Dr. Barber. “We couldn’t go to church or anywhere around town without people coming up with a handshake and a ‘thank you.’ I knew that someday, I wanted to end up in a position to be able to help the people of my community in a similar way.”
Barber and Rome native Margot Wallis were married in March and look forward to getting settled and becoming a part of the Rome community. The couple enjoys going to the occasional University of Georgia game - the alma mater for both - as well as traveling and spending time with family and friends, both old and new.
“We are both very social people and look forward to getting involved with the Rome community,” he says.
Dr. Barber received his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, Ga. He completed his residency at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, as well as a fellowship in hand and upper extremities at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.