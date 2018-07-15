Atherton-Staples joins Floyd Primary Care
Emma Atherton-Staples, D.O., has joined the Floyd Primary Care network in the practice of Danielle Y. Epanchin, D.O., at 1650 Chattahoochee Drive, Rockmart.
Dr. Atherton-Staples will also work with Heyman HospiceCare and Floyd’s palliative care department. She will lead hospice clinical staff in developing patient care plans and will visit with patients.
Dr. Atherton-Staples, a recent graduate of the Floyd Family Medicine Residency program, earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee and a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from the University of Florida.
She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Osteopathic Association.
Floyd Primary Care, Rockmart is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information call 706-684-7846.