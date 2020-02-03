Amy Barton joins Greater Community Bank as assistant vice president and assistant local operations manager.
The Board of Directors of Greater Community Bank is pleased to announce Amy Barton has joined the bank as assistant vice president and assistant loan operations manager. With 26 years of loan operations experience, Barton brings a wealth of knowledge to the Bank.
“We are excited to welcome Amy back to our team,” said David Lance, president. “Her numerous years of experience ensuring customers are efficiently and successfully serviced makes her a great fit for our Bank.”
Ms. Barton possesses the leadership skills necessary for effective workflow and loan processing management. Prior to joining the team at Greater Community Bank, Barton served as assistant vice president and assistant loan operations manager.
“Greater Community Bank has always felt like home to me, and I am very excited to return to such a great place to work,” said Ms. Barton.
Barton, a native of Rome, is married to Jeremy Barton and together they have two children and three granddaughters.