Amanda F. Reeves has joined Floyd Primary Care. She is seeing patients at 304 Shorter Ave., Suite 102.
Dr. Reeves earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Suwanee and a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Georgia Southern University.
Reeves completed her residency at the Floyd Family Medicine Residency Program.
Before coming to Floyd, Dr. Reeves practiced at Northwest Georgia Medical Clinic. She is a member of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, American Osteopathic Association, Georgia Academy of Family Physicians and the Georgia Osteopathic Medical Association.
Dr. Reeves will see patients Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. To schedule an appointment, call 706-233-9349.