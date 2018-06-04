Visitors bureau seeking a way to fill hotel rooms on weekdays
While some projects have been a big hit — like the Rome Tennis Center — boosting mid-week convention activity to fill hotel rooms is one of the main goals of the convention and visitors bureau.
The bureau is involved in talks with a number of investor groups related to new hotel development in Rome but that Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Lisa Smith's biggest challenge is filling rooms during the week, not just on weekends.
Rome has lost a significant amount of business because it did not have enough hotel rooms for the wealth of weekend activities, she said.
The next hotel Rome was likely to see would be associated with the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
"My challenge is to start getting more meetings in here because my hoteliers have got to have that business during the week. We can't just be a three-day weekend business. They can't build $12 million buildings and I just fill them up on weekends," Smith told Rome Optimist Club members.
She explained that 2013 SPLOST funded improvements at The Forum River Center were a huge step in the right direction toward making that facility more attractive as a conference venue. Along with hiring Thomas Kislat as a shared employee of the Convention and Visitors Bureau and Forum River Center as a marketing specialist has also gone a long way toward enhancing the recruitment of convention business in Rome.
One of the projects in the 2017 SPLOST which could also have a positive impact on bringing new visitors to the community is the $8 million Ag Center project, she said.
"It is going to happen." Smith said. "Those dollars will start coming in roughly in 2020. My understanding, and there is a lot of planning that still has to happen, is that it will be a multi-faceted use building. I know they don't want to detract from The Forum."
Of course, part of growth is bringing new business to the area and the Ag Center will open up a new market locally.
"If you're not generating new business all your doing is stealing old business and that's really not growth," Smith said. "It will bring in a totally different market consumer than we have currently."
"I'm excited about the state of tourism in Floyd County, in Northwest Georgia and all across the state of Georgia," Smith said.
The tourism chief said her office directly touched more than 172,000 visitors to Rome and Floyd County last year.
Tennis was the number one economic draw. The business model for the tennis center was to host 10-12 big tournaments the first year.
"Instead we played 40 the first year we were open,” Smith said. “It has blown our three-year pro forma out of the water.”