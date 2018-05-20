Village at Maplewood finally nearing completion of build out

Site preparation work is underway for what are likely to be the final 16 units in the Village at Maplewood in North Rome. Partners Jeff Brooks and Ed Watters thought their active-adult residential community might be a six- to eight-year project when they bought the land in 2002, but are glad to see the final two cottages nearing completion and ground being broken for the four patio-style quadriplexes, a total of 16 new units.
Brooks and Watters have known each other virtually all of their lives, and it seemed like a perfect match when Brooks, the contractor, and Watters, the landscaper, got together to develop the community just north of the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. The two had done a number of projects together, individually, and decided the Village at Maplewood idea required a team approach.
Watters said the original plan was to develop single-family cottages on the eastern end of the property with four-story villas on the western side of the 38-acre site.
The property was a pasture originally owned by Bob Ledbetter Sr. He donated it to Darlington and Shorter University. Hardy Realty executive Jimmy Kelley knew that Brooks and Watters were looking for a site for their proposed development and was able to broker the deal.
The last two cottages are expected to be available before the end of June, the first of the new quadriplexes should be available around the end of the year or early in 2019.
“Everything here is a condominium,” Watters said. That’s to say that all of the homes are sold individually.
“We broke ground in 2003 and we spent most of that first year doing about $3,000,000 worth of infrastructure — the site work, the storm drainage, retention ponds, retaining water and sewer lines, roads and parking,” Watters said. The first 41-unit villa building and the first several cottages came online in 2004. The 13,000-square-foot community building was finished in 2005, and the second 41-unit villa building was finished the following year.
Ninety-five units were sold in the first three years.
“There was a lot of pent up demand for this when we started,” Brooks said. Then the economy turned sour and sales slowed down from 2008-2013 before it started to pick up again. “Now we’re seeing the finish line,” added Watters.
The idea was to create a “Retire to Rome” community.
“We were on the front end of that idea, the active-adult 55-plus retirement communities,” Watters said. The partners did their research then hooked up with a developer in Chicago who helped them look at similar developments near Charlotte, Hilton Head and some of the Del Webb properties in Florida.
As it turned out, Watters said about 40 percent of the residents who have bought into the Village at Maplewood are from the Rome area. The rest come from all over. A lot of the homes have been sold to former Romans who wanted to come back to the city, while a number of others have been sold to people who have families in the Greater Rome area, maybe Summerville or Calhoun, and just wanted to be closer to their families but not actually move in with them.
“For some of our people, this is a second home,” Watters explained.
All but two of the 82 villas are sold, and those are currently under long-term lease arrangements. Project manager Trip Booker, who is overseeing completion of the last two cottages and construction of the 16 new patio-style units, said “For Sale” signs don’t last long.
The site for the patio-style buildings now being prepped was pegged to host a three-story, 30-unit building similar to the other villas, with enough room for perhaps another two or three cottages. Watters said the villas proved to be very popular, but people wanted their own individual garages, so the decision was made to create the four quadriplex buildings, which will be constructed in a horseshoe type of layout.
Floyd County Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne could not provide a tax value for the property when Ledbetter donated the pasture land to Shorter and Darlington, but said that Watters and Brooks paid $557,300 for the property when they initially acquired it from the schools. He estimated the current value of the property at between $25 million and $30 million.
“We certainly appreciate them adding to the value of our tax digest,” Payne said.
Anyone needing information about the Village at Maplewood should contact the Brooks Building Group at 706-295-3096.