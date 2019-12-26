Rome tied its record low unemployment rate in November at 3.1%.
While the local rate was not quite as low as the national rate of 2.6%, it was slightly better than the statewide rate of 3.3%. The monthly report from the Georgia Department of Labor shows the unemployment rate in Floyd County declined by 0.2% from the October numbers. A year ago, the rate was 3.8%.
"During a tight labor market we want to be able to grow our skilled workforce base," Rome Floyd Chamber President Jeanne Krueger said. "That is something the chamber will continue its efforts in and work harder next year to attract talent to Rome and Floyd County."
The jobless rate dipped to 2.8% for the entire 15-county Northwest Georgia region. Among counties contiguous to Floyd, Bartow checks in at 2.6% in November, Walker County was at 2.6%, Gordon County's rate was 2.7%, Polk was 2.9%. Chattooga County reported a 3.3% rate for November while Whitfield County and Dalton checked in at 3.4 %
The number of people employed in Floyd County was counted at 43,100 in November. That was up 200 from October and up by 1,200 when compared to November of last year.
The Department of Labor report indicates that there were 10,900 local jobs in the health and education sector and another 6,500 jobs in manufacturing, followed by 6,000 government-related jobs and another 5,600 in retail.
The labor force, a combination of those who are employed and those who are jobless, decreased in November by 30. The total was 44,682. That number is up by 569 from November 2018.
The Department of Labor report shows that, at the end of November, 43,293 Floyd County residents were employed -- although that doesn't mean they all work in Floyd County. That number increased by 52 over the month and increased by 853 when compared to the same time a year ago.
The number of first-time unemployment claims decreased to 330 in November, down from more than 450 claims compared to November last year.
“This November we had great job numbers across the board,” Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. “The state had an all-time low unemployment rate and many of our local communities set records too. Overall, it was quite a spectacular month when it comes to the jobs report.”