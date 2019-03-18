Jamie Tallent has been named the President and CEO of River City Bank and its parent company, RCB Financial Corporation.
According to a River City Bank press release:
As president and CEO, Tallent will be responsible for strategic direction and operational performance of the company.
“River City Bank is uniquely positioned with Jamie as president and CEO to leverage our strong balance sheet and efficient operations into a top performing bank in Rome and across the state” C. King Askew, chairman of the board said. “The bank is still young, having opened in 2006 and successfully navigated the economic downturn and recession. Our Board and team members have worked extremely hard to ensure we built and maintained a solid foundation for a successful community bank through a difficult time. Now we look forward to the future.”
Tallent has served in high level positions with several banks, including Fidelity Southern where he served as senior vice president and region commercial executive and United Community Bank where he served as a market president for Gilmer and Pickens counties. He succeeds Roger Smith who retired Feb. 28.
“Jamie Tallent is a proven senior banking professional with 24 years of experience working in the financial services industry," Askew said. "Our board is extremely excited to bring Jamie to River City Bank. We are a community bank with a lot of potential. Our officers, staff and shareholders will immediately benefit from Jamie’s leadership.”
Tallent said he planned hand in hand with the board and staff to continue to build what will become River City Bank.
“Our story is still being written. This is an exciting time at River City Bank. I am deeply appreciative of the trust and confidence the board of directors have placed in me.”
Tallent is a graduate of Mercer University’s Stetson School of Business and Economics with a BBA in accounting and finance. He lives in Rome and has 2 daughters.