State Chamber seeks to clarify its role; Three Romans now serving on board
Tim Wallis, president of Wallis Printing Co. in Rome, has been on the state chamber board of directors for a half dozen years, and this year serves on the board of governors representing 15 counties across Northwest Georgia. Frank Barron Jr., former head of the Rome Coca-Cola Bottling Co., also serves on the board of directors as a past chairman of the state chamber. Rome insurance executive Delos Yancey III of State Mutual Insurance also serves on the board of directors.
Barron said the chamber-sponsored Red Carpet Tours of the state were directly responsible for bringing companies like Suhner Manufacturing and Bekaert to Rome.
"Everybody knows what the local chamber does," Wallis said. "Not that many people really know what the state chamber does. They don't compete with the local chamber, that's for sure."
Barron, who served as president of the state chamber in 1981, then chairman of the board in ’82 and interim president in 1991, said it's hard to sum up what the state organization does.
"I think that the gathering of a couple of a hundred of the state's leaders representing everything from the university system to all of the major industries creates a networking group of people. It would be awfully easy for somebody like me in Rome to find somebody in Albany who shares a common interest and goal for the state," Barron said. "It is simply a desire for that many people to provide a better working environment, a better industrial growth environment for the state of Georgia."
Wallis said the state chamber does a lot of work during the legislative session, advocating for growth and prosperity of all Georgians.
Barron said he believes it would be wrong to say the state chamber represents just the business community.
"It does more than that, it represents the entire population of the state. Because what's good in an industrial growth environment is good for everybody," Barron said.
An example of the diversity of Georgia Chamber supported measures would be Senate Bill 330 which passed during the 2018 legislative session. The bill creates a pilot program introducing agricultural education in elementary schools throughout the state. It is based on the nationally recognized three-component model of school-based agricultural education. By supporting the “Green Agricultural Education Act,” the chamber remains committed to developing a qualified future workforce for Georgia’s top industry.
When it comes to workforce development, the chamber also lobbied for Senate Bill 3, which seeks to identify critical workforce needs of emerging industries by creating a career pathway for students to earn industry certification and credentials. Students in middle and secondary education will be provided the opportunity to partake in focused areas of study. The legislation also allows for the creation of work-based learning programs and mandates the expansion of tools and resources provided by the Department of Education to incentivize improved credentialed programs through competitive state grants.
Greater Rome Chamber of Commerce President Al Hodge said the state chamber played a huge role in winning restoration of full funding for K-12 education in the 2018 legislative session.
"Over the years, public education and higher education have been strongly valued by the Georgia Chamber," Hodge said. "Additionally, the business-friendly environment has helped enable the state's high ranking for business and good jobs and higher per capita income."
Georgia Chamber President and CEO Chris Clark, in a letter to supporters, points out that the chamber represents over 500 different sectors of industry and commerce in Georgia and was named the Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives in 2017.
Key areas the state organization is focused on in 2018 include its "8 for 18 Prosperity Agenda” for Georgia; the Authentic Georgia program which emphasizes successful people and places across the state; the creation of an Engage Ga. and expansion of the Georgia LEADS programs; efforts to define challenges and solutions to issues such as cyber-security, healthcare, energy and natural resources and a continuation of work at the new Rural Prosperity Center which was established in Tifton during 2017.
The state chamber has developed a Georgia 2030 plan to move into the future by expanding Georgia’s role in global commerce; cultivating a world-class workforce; bolstering economic mobility; improving long-term job creation and supporting diverse and thriving communities
"Our success — and that of our state — has been a result of effective partnerships between business and elected leaders and the willingness of companies like yours to be invested and engaged," Clark wrote.
Before becoming president and CEO of the state chamber, Clark was commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and deputy commissioner of the Department of Economic Development. He has also served as president of the Fayette County Development Authority and CEO of the Hawkinsville-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
Wallis said he became interested in the state chamber while serving on the board of the statewide printers association.
“I got to meet a lot of really interesting people, a lot of very intelligent people," Wallis said. "When I go to a meeting I always take something away."