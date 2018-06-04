Soul Rolls at Harvest Moon, seared scallops at Seasons makes state tourism list
Two Rome restaurants are included in this year's 100 Plates Locals Love listing by the Georgia Division of Tourism. The Soul Rolls from Harvest Moon Cafe, 234 Broad Street, and seared scallops from Seasons, 208 Broad Street, each made the list this year.
Chef Holly Chute, who oversees the list for the Georgia Eats publication, said collard greens are synonymous with the South.
“This preparation breaks the stereotype of mushy overcooked greens,” Chute wrote. “The bacon and the crisp apple enhance the collards, and the honey chipotle sauce completes the dish while leaving you wanting more.”
The Soul Rolls have been a popular appetizer on the menu at Harvest Moon for a number of years and made the list as a top 10 dish statewide.
“That’s wonderful,” Ginny Kibler, owner of the Harvest Moon, said of the review. One year a friend of hers made up the collards on New Year Day, Kibler said, she put apple and bacon and onions in them and they were quick stir-fried.
“Later on down the line I just decided to try them in a spring roll as an appetizer and it just seemed to work. The honey chipotle takes it in a whole different direction,” Kibler said. “I’ve never seen them anywhere else.”
The seared scallops at Seasons was listed among the top dishes in eateries across the Historic High Country region of Northwest Georgia. Seasons is closed on Monday's and owner Bob Blumberg was unavailable for comment.
“There is no better way to immerse yourself in Georgia’s history and culture than through our unique food and dining offerings,” said Kevin Langston, deputy commissioner for tourism at the Georgia Department of Economic Development in a press release.
The scallops and collards join two other dishes at Rome restaurants that made the list the last two years. In 2016 the Charlie Dog at Schroeder's New Deli was included on the list and last year the Dirty South Mouth at Jamwich made the list of Plates Locals Love.