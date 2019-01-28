River City Bank has announced today that Roger F. Smith will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer effective Feb. 28.
Smith joined River City Bank as President during its formation in March of 2006, and was appointed to the Board of Directors in May of 2007. In October of 2009, he was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of RCB Financial Corporation and River City Bank. Smith has served the banking and financial needs of the Rome community for over 4 decades.
As Smith reflected on his career earlier today, he expressed “......a deep appreciation to the talented and dedicated team at River City Bank. Because of their loyalty and hard work, River City Bank has, by all measures, just completed the most profitable and successful year in its history. I would also like to thank our shareholders for their unwavering support over the last 13 years and the citizens of the Rome community for the opportunity to serve them for the last 43 years. It has been an honor."
C. King Askew, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated, “Roger Smith is a great banker. He successfully steered River City Bank through a nationwide economic downturn, and along with his leadership team, ensured the bank remained a strong and viable financial institution throughout. We will miss Roger, but we wish him all the best as he embarks on the next phase of his life.”
Askew added, “While the Board of Directors continues an active search for Mr. Smith’s replacement, we are fortunate and blessed to have Connie Williams, CFO and COO available to take over responsibilities for the daily operations of the bank and holding company. Connie’s knowledge, abilities, and experience make her a perfect candidate to serve during this transitional period.”