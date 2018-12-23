Lamar Wofford, owner and president, and Aspen Wofford, Vice President of Sales, of Wofford Wood Flooring answer the questions for today’s Small Business Snapshot.
Aspen Wofford: Prefinished wood, laminate vinyl plank, vinyl tile, hardwood flooring, sales, installation, wood finishing and refinishing.
What is your business background?
When my time in the Marine Corps ended, I worked installing wood floors for another company and soon opened my own installation and refinishing wood flooring business. I worked long hours to support my family, and now my wife Connie, my two boys, daughter and daughter-in-law work in the business with me. They have grown up in the business and have the same passion and work ethic that they learned from me.
Why did you start (or purchase) this particular business?
We worked hard and the company has excelled and grown by meeting the customer’s expectations and giving quality service. It is a natural course of events that we would provide the product at the best possible price.
What makes your business unique?
Based on integrity and fairness, this family-operated business sells the products and installs and finishes the wood themselves.
What do you enjoy most about your chosen profession?
I have always worked long hours and really enjoy spending time with the family doing business every day.
What has been the biggest or most interesting challenge to overcome as a small business owner?
Keeping prices affordable to benefit our customers. We have had the privilege to refinish many, many of the floors in the lofts and businesses on Broad Street. It is fun to work on the restoration and repurpose of these beautiful and historic buildings.
THE FACTS
Business name: Wofford Wood Flooring Inc.
Owner: Lamar Wofford, President
Business age: 30+ years
How long have you owned it? 30+ years
Business location: 1715 Martha Berry Blvd.
Number of employees: 10
Website: woffordwoodflooringinc.business.site
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sat., 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Email: wwf@woffordwoodflooring.com