Small Business Snapshot: Transmission Hero
Angel Powell, co owner-operator of Transmission Hero, answers the questions for today’s Small Business Snapshot.
What is the primary purpose of your business? Transmission repair.
What is your business background? Michael Powell is a certified transmission builder with over 21 years experience and I have a business management background with over 22 years experience.
Why did you start (or purchase) this particular business? Both Michael and I had full time jobs, always hoping to one day be able to open a transmission shop of our own. Michael had been working in the Atlanta area for over 10+ years and was sick of the daily commute, as well as working under someone. I worked locally, but we both yearned to have our own company. I had no background in the transmission industry, however, I 100 percent supported and believed in Michael. So one day in 2013, we turned in our notices at our current jobs and just went for it! After many flyers were handed out and left on cars, multiple phone calls, Facebook ads, small local advertising and the abundance of help from our daughter, Breanna Powell, we now have Transmission Hero!
What makes your business unique? We are a local, family-owned and operated business. Our residence is located on the business property, which allows more flexibility for our customers who work the same hours that we are open. This enables our customers to have early or late drop-offs and pickups of their vehicles.
What do you enjoy most about your chosen profession? We are able to provide a service that helps people to keep their vehicles on the roads, allowing them to get to work, their kids to school, haul their boats, ATVs or UTVs, visit family, etc. Also, we have been blessed to meet so many people and make new friends in the process.
What has been the biggest or most interesting challenge to overcome as a small business owner? Definitely the biggest challenge for us as small business owners was the leap of faith we took when opening our company. At the time, there were several local transmission repair shops in our area that had been in business for many years. We both believed in Michael's knowledge in this industry and had faith in my business background, so we gave it our best shot! We thank God for our accomplishments, as well as our customers’ referrals and positive feedback. We are now a well known business in our community and couldn't be happier.
Is there anything else you’d like to share with our readers? Though it was tough at the beginning, and still may be at times, we are honored to be one of Rome's small businesses. We appreciate every single one of our customers and will always do our best to please each of them. We pride ourselves in giving honest and dependable work and are so grateful that the Rome area welcomed us with open arms.
THE FACTS
Business name: Transmission Hero
Owners names: Michael & Angel Powell, owner-operators
Business age: Opened 2013
Business location: 1289 Bethel Church Road, Silver Creek
Telephone: 706-237-6410
Number of employees: 3
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch
Email: transmissionhero@outlook.com