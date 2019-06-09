Emma Rikel, owner of Three Rivers Nutrition, answers the questions for today’s Small Business Snapshot.
What is the primary purpose of your business? We opened Three Rivers Nutrition to be a healthy hangout for the Rome community. This is a unique venture for the Rome area where we combine the best that gyms, coffee shops and bars have to offer all rolled into one cozy, welcoming, and healthy environment. With a variety of weight loss supplements, delicious meal replacement shakes, metabolism-boosting teas and much more, we can help you achieve and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Three Rivers is a place where you can drag your tired and weary self in and leave refreshed, reinvigorated and restored physically, emotionally and spiritually.
What is your business background? My husband I both have backgrounds in Agribusiness. My husband Landon has extensive experience in the cattle industry as a cattle broker, herd manager, and sales representative. I recently graduated from West Texas A&M University with my Bachelor of Science degree in Agribusiness with an emphasis in Equine Industry. While we both have plenty of experience with our own small businesses, this is our first venture out of the agriculture world.
What makes your business unique? We offer a unique line of ready-made products such as healthy meal replacement shakes, energizing herbal teas, protein snacks, immune boosting supplements, weight loss supplements, sports nutrition, and more. We don’t sell just the product however, we offer around the clock wellness coaching for every customer, whatever their needs may be. On top of that our shop has a “coffee shop” sort of vibe where people can stay around and hang out for a while! We also have a kids’ room with toys, books, and more. So, parents can get out and enjoy some me time while their kids are playing as well!
What do you enjoy most about your chosen profession? I love the idea of being a “healthy bartender,” as we call it. Everyone who comes in for a tea or a shake leaves feeling better. Along with the product they buy, we get to encourage them, load them up with positive thoughts and send them out to conquer the rest of their day. Simply loving on our customers and watching them grow into as healthier lifestyle is just so rewarding.
What has been the biggest or most interesting challenge to overcome as a small business owner? The biggest challenge has been being our own boss and learning how to balance work time and down time. There are times we have to make ourselves work when we would love to sit on the floor and play cars with our son. But it is a blessing that we get to make these choices for ourselves.