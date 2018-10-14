Samantha DeMouy, partner stylist at Sassy Shearz Salon, answers the questions for today’s Small Business Snapshot.
What is the primary purpose of your business?
To promote salon service, to educate and answer clients’ and guests’ questions on proper hair care as well as home care regimens and treatments and select hair colors based on customer preferences. We can also recommend hair styles that compliment client’s facial features and provide up-dos and styles for weddings as well as any other special occasions.
What is your business background?
Owner Olivia McVadon has 13 years in Master Cosmetology and two years working for Regis Salon and six years working for the Regis affiliate Mastercuts as a manager. Olivia does cuts, color, highlights, waxing and hair design. She completed cosmetology at Vogue Beauty School. Stylist Samantha Demouy has eight years in Master Cosmetology, worked for Smartstyles on and off for six years and was employed the last two years with Mastercuts. Samantha does cuts, color, highlights and first degree wedding and prom up-dos. She attended Creations College of Cosmetology.
Why did you start (or purchase) this particular business?
“Do not put off until tomorrow what you can accomplish today.” It was something Olivia had wanted for quite some time. After much thought and many months of in-depth research, she came across the building. It was previously a salon many years ago, so that piqued her interest. Having the basics already available was a major bonus while looking.
What makes your business unique?
Our business has a unique feel because this building was once a home so very long ago, so it has a warmth in the space. Also, it was a salon that so many Rome and Floyd County Residents had known and loved over the years.
What do you enjoy most about your chosen profession?
Olivia: I enjoy the guests the most. It’s more than just the haircut or color, it is about the personal relationships you build when you’re in business as many years as I’ve been.
Samantha: The experience of being a hairdresser. The people you meet, the experiences, bad or good. There are days when you get up and go to work and it is the best day of your week, then there are days that you go to work and you leave that day with your head down and heavy heart.
What has been the biggest or most interesting challenge to overcome as a small business owner?
The biggest challenge has been putting our words and thoughts into actions through the process, from the very beginning to where we are now and what has been accomplished.
THE FACTS
Business name: Sassy Shearz Salon
Owners: Olivia McVadon, Owner
Business age: June 30, 2018
Business location: 200 Redmond Road
Telephone: 706-204-8365
Website: facebook.com/sassyshearzrome
Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Email: sassyshearz18@gmail.com