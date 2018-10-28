Joyce Lewis, owner of Over the Moon Antiques, answers the questions for today’s Small Business Snapshot.
What is the primary purpose of your business?
It is the goal of our business to provide a variety of antiques and gently used furniture, home decor, gift items and artwork to the Rome community.
What is your business background?
I have been an antiques dealer for over 20 years, selling from booths at several antique malls locally. The store has 18 antiques dealers who have untold years of combined experience in the antiques & furniture upcycling business.
Why did you start (or purchase) this particular business?
The vendors and I love offering gently used and upcycled furniture and home decor to the public at affordable prices. We enjoy repurposing older furniture to give it a new life in a new home.
What makes your business unique?
Over the Moon Antiques is made up of talented and hardworking antiques vendors who rent booths to display and sell their inventory. Our shop is unlike other antique malls in the area due to our central location that offers convenient parking, a climate controlled building and a bright, friendly atmosphere, not to mention the wonderful inventory that comes and goes in and out of the shop daily. The inventory is constantly changing and shoppers see something different on every stroll through the store.
What do you enjoy most about your chosen profession?
We love meeting new people and seeing what the vendors bring in to sell. It is rewarding to help shoppers find their dream piece of furniture or the special gift and the joy it brings them.
What has been the biggest or most interesting challenge to overcome as a small business owner?
The process of starting a new business has been a big learning experience as a whole, but a rewarding one. It is a great pleasure to us to be able to offer our vendors a comfortable and enjoyable place from which to do business, and also to offer the locals a fabulous place to shop for quality merchandise at affordable prices.
Is there anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
We would love to invite the community to visit the new store and browse! We think they will be surprised by the amount of inventory and the high quality of the items offered by our talented vendors.
THE FACTS
Business name: Over the Moon Antiques
Owner: Joyce Lewis, owner
Business age: 3 weeks
How long have you owned it? 3 weeks
Business location: 27 Central Plaza
Telephone: 706-784-4509
Number of employees: 1
Website: facebook.com/overthemoonrome
Hours: Mon. – Sat., 10-6
Email: overthemoonrome@gmail.com