Joyce Lewis, owner of Over the Moon Antiques, answers the questions for today’s Small Business Snapshot.
What is the primary purpose of your business?
To sell quality antiques, vintage furniture, home accessories, re-purposed furniture and gifts for all occasions.
What is your business background?
For the past 25 years, I have enjoyed searching for items like antiques or other pieces to re-purpose. I have also had booths at various antique malls.
Why did you start this particular business?
I want wanted the opportunity to have a shop that offers the community unique furnishing for their offices and homes, whether a mountain cabin, beach or lake house.
What makes your business unique?
Each booth is unique. Customers love to come and relax in our air-conditioned store and listen to great music! They also come to find a treasure at an awesome price. We have quality items, great location, easy parking and very friendly service.
What do you enjoy most about your chosen profession?
Finding the treasures and meeting new people.
What has been the biggest or most interesting challenge to overcome as a small business owner?
Having enough space for all of our inventory!
Is there anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
Inventory changes almost daily, so if you don’t find what you looking for on the first visit, you on the next. Aug. 31 will be our one-year anniversary, and we will have a sidewalk sale as well an indoor sale. This is the Labor Day weekend and we will be open on Monday. The special sales will also continue on Monday. Come enjoy refreshments and help us celebrate our one-year anniversary.