Small Business Snapshot: Newby-Stahl Advisory Group
Matt Stahl and William Newby, partners and Certified Financial Planners at Newby-Stahl Advisory Group answer the questions for today’s Small Business Snapshot.
What is the primary purpose of your business? We are a full-service financial advisory firm. Our goal is to guide clients to their financial goals by helping them determine what is truly important to them – college planning, retirement, risk management, budgeting, etc. We then develop and implement a financial plan, closely monitor it and adjust the plan as needed.
What is your business background? Combined, Billy and Matt have over 30 years working as advisors for a large regional bank. Both are registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Both carry state securities and insurance licenses. In addition, Matt and Billy are Certified Financial Planner professionals with experience in taxes, insurance, retirement, estate planning and investments.
Why did you start this particular business? Due to the restrictions and limitations of the bank advisor role, we wanted the freedom to work with anyone who needs financial guidance, whether they are just getting started investing, need insurance reviews, or need help creating a budget, debt management plan, or estate. We truly care about our clients and want to provide them with independent and unbiased financial advice. We also want to make a positive difference in the community in which we live.
What makes your business unique? We are a small independent financial services firm. We are not obligated to use any proprietary products and we have no sales quotas. When you call Newby-Stahl Advisory Services there is no automated operator. We are willing to meet on weekends or after hours to make sure we take care of all your needs. We truly care about our clients.
What do you enjoy most about your chosen profession? It is very fulfilling to help people map out their individual plans to meet their goals. We enjoy helping take the fear out of what can seem to many people as daunting or difficult. Planning for the future does not need to be scary.
What has been the biggest or most interesting challenge to overcome as a small business owner? When you are dealing with people’s money there is often the perception that “bigger is better” when it comes to choosing a financial advisor. We have to assure potential clients that, although we are a small firm, we have a larger firm backing us up by providing compliance and oversight, but not control.
Is there anything else you’d like to share with our readers? We have a third advisor, John Durden, who has also been with us from the start. We all collaborate together in finding the right solution for our clients. We love our job and take it very seriously.
THE FACTS
Business name: Newby-Stahl Advisory Group
Owners: Matt Stahl and William Newby
Business location: 411 East Second St
Telephone and fax numbers: 706-584-7271 and 706-584-7346
Web site: www.newby-stahl.com
Email Addresses: matt@newby-stahl.com and billy@newby-stahl.com