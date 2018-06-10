Small Business Snapshot: Kelley Realty Corporation
Michelle Kelley, owner of Kelley Realty Corporation, is the focus of OR answers the questions for today’s Small Business Snapshot.
What is the primary purpose of your business? The primary purpose of my business to connect home sellers with buyers, ensuring as smooth a process as possible.
What is your business background? I am a native of the area, having been born & raised in Rome & Floyd County. Educated at Berry College with a B.S. in Bio-chemistry, I was pursuing at the time business sales experience to segway into pharmaceutical sales. I met my previous broker, became a realtor in 1997 and never left the profession. I have worked with many families and companies in the past 21 years.
Why did you start this particular business? Kelley Realty was started as a result of my previous broker’s death last fall. I wanted to continue my professional career and opening my own firm was the next step.
What makes your business unique? Kelley Realty is unique. We are homeowners ourselves and know how important selling real estate and buying is to our families. We understand the process and aim to make the transitions as easy as possible. We, as families, are so busy that entrusting home selling and buying to a broker and realtor can help take some of the stress out of the process.
What do you enjoy most about your chosen profession? Helping families with home sales and ownership is the biggest enjoyment from the profession.
What has been the biggest or most interesting challenge to overcome as a small business owner? The biggest obstacle to opening the firm would have been all the steps required from the education to the business end with the state.
Is there anything else you’d like to share with our readers? With over 21 years of experience, I would love to assist any homeowner considering selling their home at this time. We have rather low housing inventory and now would be an opportune time if anyone is ready.
Business name: Kelley Realty Corporation
Owner name and official title: Owner/Broker
Business Age: New
How long have you owned it? April 2018
Business location: 415 Shorter Ave.
Telephone numbers: 706-237-7558 or 706-766-6587
Number of employees: 3
Web site: KELL01.georgiaMLS.com
Hours: By appointment
Email Address: Realtor_M_Kelley@bellsouth.net