Sidney Gunnels, owner of Cowboy Concierge, is the focus of today’s Small Business Snapshot.
What is the primary purpose of your business? To provide our clients with excellent service in order to make their lives easier and less hectic.
What is your business background? I have 15 years in customer service, 20 years of professional driving experience and 47 years of life experience.
Why did you start this particular business? I felt the need to help make peoples’ lives less hectic so they could stop and smell the roses.
What makes your business unique? Customer service. I strive to treat my clients like family. I know how crazy life is these days. My services are needed by everyone. In today’s world, everyone can use a personal assistant.
What do you enjoy most about your chosen profession? My clients! I love meeting new people. I also feel accomplished when I see my clients with less to worry about.
What has been the biggest or most interesting challenge to overcome as a small business owner? Trying to get the word out about the business.
Is there anything else you’d like to share with our readers? Cowboy Concierge is not only my dream. I feel as though it’s my calling. My fiance and I strive to be fair in all of our dealings, and to glorify God in all that we do.