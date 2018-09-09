Small Business Snapshot: Colosseum Escape Rooms
Mark Ellison, co-owner of Colosseum Escape Rooms, answers the questions for today’s Small Business Snapshot.
What is the primary purpose of your business? Colosseum Escape Rooms was created with the desire to offer an interactive and immersive experience that fits any social calendar while also contributing to the growth and development of downtown Rome.
What is your business background? Mark works in logistics and operations for the WinShape Foundation. Spencer works for a logistics company startup in Atlanta called Equipment Management Group.
When did you start (or purchase) this particular business? We began working on what it would look like to own, build and run an escape room in Rome in December of 2016.
What makes your business unique? There is nothing like Colosseum Escape Rooms in all of Rome. We are centrally located and emphasize player experience. Our goal for every guest that comes through our doors is for them to be immersed in a world full of puzzles, locks and story as they experience our rooms and ultimately try to beat the clock.
What do you enjoy most about your chosen profession? We enjoy getting to build an additional entertainment piece for the city of Rome and to see our ideas come to fruition.
What has been the biggest or most interesting challenge to overcome as a small business owner? The hardest part of being a small business owner has been figuring out the best medium to get the word out about our business. We are getting close to one year of existence and we still have people that walk through our doors and tell us they had no idea we are here. Coming up with effective communication and marketing strategies has definitely been a point of learning.
Is there anything else you’d like to share with our readers? Located in the heart of Rome, Colosseum Escape Rooms exists to bring people together through engagement with each other and the city they call home. Thematic, player-focused rooms immerse guests into storylines full of mystery and challenging puzzles. To solve the escape room within the given time, the clues require mental challenges of persistent trial and error, creative thinking and teamwork. The Colosseum is a great outing for date night, family events, corporate team building and special occasions.
THE FACTS
Business name: Colosseum Escape Rooms
Owners: Spencer Thomas and Mark Ellison
Business Age: 9 months
How long have you owned it? 9 months
Business location: 608 Broad Street
Telephone: 706-622-2079
Web site: colosseumescape.com
Hours (if open to the public): Thursday 4-9 p.m., Friday 4-10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday 1-6 p.m.
Email Address: colosseumescape@gmail.com