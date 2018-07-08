Small Business Snapshot: BullDawg Taxi
Rev. James Sisson, owner of BullDawg Taxi, answers the questions for today’s Small Business Snapshot.
What is the primary purpose of your business? To provide a clean cab and driver to transport customers to a safe destination, from point A to point B.
What is your business background? I have 15 years in the taxicab business.
Why did you start (or purchase) this particular business? I purchased a business permit from the Georgia Department of Public Safety in 2017.
What makes your business unique? At BullDawg Taxi we treat our customer like family, we have a clean cut driver and a criminal background check and a 10-year MVR. I offer a 10% senior citizens discount, a 10% discount for men and women who served in the Armed Forces and a 10% discount for the disabled. We do corporate accounts and also make food and prescription drug deliveries for “shut-ins.”
What do you enjoy most about your chosen profession? Getting a customer home safe and putting a smile on their face, then I know I’ve done my job.
What has been the biggest or most interesting challenge to overcome as a small business owner? Getting my customer picked up on time and get them where they’re going, that’s my biggest challenge. It’s all about customer relations and safety.
Is there anything else you’d like to share with our readers? I want BullDawg Taxi to pay it forward to our great city of Rome, Georgia. You see, God has blessed me with this company, so I would like to give back what God has so blessed me with.
THE FACTS
Business name: BullDawg Taxi
Owner name: Rev. James Sisson
Business Age: 1 year
How long have you owned it? 1 year
Business location: P.O. Box 5101 Rome, Georgia 30162
Telephone and fax numbers: 706-331-7701
Hours: 24 hours